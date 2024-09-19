US Fed rate priced in, impact on India to be muted, says CEA

New Delhi: The impact of the US Federal Reserve’s move to cut the benchmark interest rate will be muted for India as it was mostly priced in, Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran said

on Thursday.

He said that the Indian stock market is already attracting investor interest and overall the rate cut is positive for emerging markets.

“The impact on India will be little muted... much of it (rate cut) priced in,” Nageswaran said at Deloitte’s Government Summit 2024.

On Wednesday, the US Federal Open Market Committee voted to cut the federal funds rate target range by 50 basis points to 4.75-5.00 per cent from 5.25-5.50 per cent, against expectations of a cut half that size.

Earlier in the day, Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth said that the rate cut is unlikely to have any significant impact on foreign inflows into India.

“I don’t see that making any a significant impact on inflows. We have to see from (the point of) where the (US interest rates) levels are. We have to see how do other economies, markets behave,” Seth told reporters here.