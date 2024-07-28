‘US Fed interest rate decision, Q1 earnings to drive markets this week’

New Delhi: The US Fed interest rate decision, ongoing quarterly earnings, macroeconomic data and FII trading activity are the major triggers that will drive stock markets this week, analysts said.

Investors would also track global market trends and the movement in global oil prices for further cues.

GAIL, Adani Power, Bank of Baroda, BHEL, Coal India, M&M, Maruti, Tata Steel, Adani Enterprises and Tata Motors are among the companies which will announce quarterly results this week.

Last week was marked by volatility, with profit-taking. The BSE benchmark rallied 728.07 points or 0.90 per cent and the Nifty climbed 303.95 points or 1.23 per cent last week.

“Global investors will in the coming week look out for earnings from the US market’s biggest tech companies, a Federal Reserve policy meeting and closely watch employment data that could determine the near-term trajectory of US stocks,” Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities, said.