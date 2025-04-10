US court lifts curbs on Sun Pharma launching autoimmune disorder drug

New Delhi: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd on Thursday said a US court has ruled in its favour and vacated a preliminary injunction effective immediately removing restrictions on it launching LEQSELVI, a drug used to treat autoimmune disorder that causes patchy hair loss.

Sun Pharma has been locked in a patent infringement litigation with Incyte Corporation over LEQSELVI (deuruxolitinib). On April 9, 2025, the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit held an oral argument on the company’s appeal of the US District Court for the District of New Jersey’s decision that previously granted a preliminary injunction delaying the Company’s launch of LEQSELVI in the US, the company said in a regulatory filing.

“Shortly after the oral argument concluded, the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ruled in favour of the company and vacated the preliminary injunction effective immediately,” it added.

While the litigation between Incyte Corporation and the company continues, the preliminary injunction is no longer in effect, the filing said. “The company is no longer under a court order that delays or restricts the company from launching LEQSELVI. The company will disclose LEQSELVI launch plans in due course of time,” Sun

Pharma said.