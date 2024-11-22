‘US charges may renew questions on governance practices at Adani’

New Delhi: The indictment of Adani Group’s founder Gautam Adani by US prosecutors could renew questions over the ports-to-energy conglomerate’s governance practices and damage its reputation, S&P Global Ratings said Friday.

US prosecutors have charged Adani and seven others including his nephew Sagar, with agreeing to pay about $265 million in bribes to Indian government officials to obtain favourable terms for a solar power supply contract. Adani Group has denied all charges, calling them “baseless”, and said it would seek “all possible legal recourse”.

“The allegations could renew questions over the group’s governance practices and damage its reputation. We will watch for any signs of weaker funding access or concerns from existing lenders -- which could be demonstrated by the lowering of funding limits, non-renewal of facilities, or significantly higher credit spreads,” S&P Ratings said in a note.

After the news of the indictment broke, equity and bond prices across Adani group companies have fallen sharply.

The group has cancelled a $600 million concluded bond sale.

This indictment is independent of, but follows, a short-seller report last year, which hit equity and bond prices across the group although these had subsequently recovered. The group has denied the allegations and asserted that they are baseless.

The group needs regular access to both equity and debt markets given its large growth plans, in addition to its regular refinancing.

“We believe domestic, as well as some international banks and bond market investors, look at Adani entities as a group, and could set group limits on their exposure. This may affect the funding of rated entities. We note that the rated entities have no immediate and lumpy debt maturities,” the rating agency said. “If allegations of illegal activities or misleading statements prove true, we could assess the group’s governance more negatively.”