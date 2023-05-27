US and Japan agree to develop next-gen chips

Washington: Top US and Japan commerce officials agreed to work together to explore the development of next generation chips as part of efforts to

maintain regional economic order, Bloomberg reported.

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo met Japan’s Economy, Trade & Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura in Detroit on Friday and said that semiconductor research centers in both countries will be encouraged to create a roadmap for technological & human resource development, a joint

statement.

They will also cooperate to resolve geographic concentrations of production undermining semiconductor supply chain resilience.