UPITS 2025 concludes with grand valedictory session, emerges as landmark business event

Greater Noida: The Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS 2025) concluded on Tuesday with a grand Valedictory Session at the India Expo Centre, marking its emergence as a landmark event in India’s business calendar.

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, who was the Chief Guest, hailed the five-day showcase as “historic,” highlighting the participation of over 2,250 exhibitors and a record 5,07,099 visitors, including 1.4 lakh business delegates. He credited the success to the “double-engine government” in Uttar Pradesh, praising CM Yogi Adityanath’s focus on youth skill development, which has created a strong workforce and reduced outward migration.

Goyal underscored Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “Zero Defect, Zero Effect,” urging startups and MSMEs to adopt sustainable, high-quality manufacturing. He said this approach would reduce imports, strengthen the One District, One Product initiative, and position India as a global hub of innovation and technology. The Minister called upon participants to convert trade show connections into long-term contracts and partnerships, transforming the event into an enduring economic movement.

State Cabinet Ministers reinforced this message. MSME and Khadi Minister Rakesh Sachan emphasized the revival of traditional industries as key to inclusive growth, while Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ highlighted policy stability that has made UP an attractive investment destination.

India Expo Mart Chairman Rakesh Kumar lauded exhibitors as the “real strength” of the show, thanking international delegations and noting that UPITS 2025 had successfully built partnerships to drive future livelihoods.