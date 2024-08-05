UPI transactions jump 36% to `60L cr in Q1

New Delhi: UPI transactions in the first three months of the current fiscal have grown over 36 per cent to Rs 60 lakh crore, Parliament was informed on Monday.

As per the details of UPI transactions shared by Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary in the Lok Sabha, 4,122 crore UPI transactions worth Rs 60 lakh crore took place between April and June in 2024-25.

In the April-June period, 2,762 crore UPI transactions took place, having a value of Rs 44 lakh crore.

For the full fiscal 2023-24, 13,113 crore UPI transactions were made with a value of Rs 200 lakh crore.

In FY23, a total of 8,371 crore UPI transactions took place with a value of Rs 139 lakh crore, while in FY22, there were 4,596 crore transactions involving Rs 84 lakh crore.

Chaudhary further said that a facility of cardless cash deposits on an inter-operable basis has been extended through UPI.

Presently, this facility has been made available by a select few banks. To ensure the safety and security of cash deposits through UPI, certain conditions have been prescribed, including a customer is permitted to deposit a maximum of Rs 50,000 per transaction using this facility. Banks are permitted to fix a lower limit based on their risk management policies.