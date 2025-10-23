UPI clocks highest ever single-day payments of Rs 1.02 lakh crore as GST rate cuts spur demand

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted on Thursday that the unified payments interface (UPI) platform processed 754 million payments worth Rs 1.02 lakh crore on October 18, marking the highest single-day tally, as consumer demand surged due to the GST rate cuts. During the three-day period between Dhanteras and Diwali, the average UPI volumes stood at 736.9 million — higher than 647.46 million in the corresponding period a month ago, the Finance Minister said. "It has been a cracker of a Diwali for retailers this year as GST rate cuts have boosted consumption, enabling the middle class to add more items to their shopping bags this festive season," she observed. From lab-grown diamonds to casual wear and products to adorn homes, both mass and premium segments of the market picked up, Sitharaman remarked.

She pointed out that the roll-out of Goods and Services Tax (GST) 2.0 has injected fresh momentum into India’s growth story by enhancing household purchasing power, easing business operations, and simplifying tax administration. "By rationalising slabs and lowering rates across a range of consumer goods, the reform has delivered tangible savings for households, freeing up disposable income and helping stimulate demand," the Finance Minister added. According to the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), Diwali sales soared to an all-time high of Rs 6.05 lakh this year. This marks a 25 per cent jump over the 2024 festive sales of Rs 4.25 lakh crore from the Navratri to Diwali period and is the highest-ever sales in India’s trading history, according to Research and Trade Development Society, the research wing of CAIT. Mainline retail accounted for nearly 85 per cent of total sales, indicating a strong revival of the brick-and-mortar market, the survey showed. The reduction in GST rates across key consumer and retail categories such as confectionery, home decor, footwear, and ready-made garments, consumer durables and daily use items significantly improved price competitiveness and increased purchase momentum. About 72 per cent of surveyed traders reported higher sales volumes directly attributable to reduced GST, according to the survey. Consumers expressed greater satisfaction with stable prices amid festive demand, aiding consumption continuity post-Diwali. The non-corporate and non-agricultural sector has emerged as a central pillar of India's growth, driven by 9 crore small businesses, crores of small manufacturing units and the largest base of consumers.