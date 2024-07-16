Upendra Chandra Joshi assumes charge as GM of North Central Rly

New Delhi: Upendra Chandra Joshi, assumed the charge of General Manager (GM) of North Central Railway. Earlier he was working as Principal Chief Operations Manager Northern Railway. Joshi is a 1988 batch officer and has served Indian Railways in various capacities. Apart from his vast experience in traffic related issues, he also has a vast experience in general administration. Joshi started his Railway Service as Asstt. Operations Manager, Samastipur, thereafter worked as DOM & DCM Lucknow followed by posting as Sr. DOM Varanasi & Izzatnagar Divisions respectively. He has also served as the Dy Chief Operations Manager and Dy. Chief Commercial Manager at Northeast Frontier Railway. Then he worked as Dy. Chief Operations Manager at NWR headquarter and as Sr. DCM Jodhpur.

