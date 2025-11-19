Upcoming Aadhaar app to facilitate paperless identity sharing: UIDAI

New Delhi: The new Aadhaar app under works will facilitate paperless identity sharing and option to verify and share complete or selective information linked to the unique identity, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has conducted an informative webinar on ‘Offline Verification using the Aadhaar App’ ahead of the formal launch of the new Aadhaar App which was attended by over 250 entities and individuals from various sectors, the statement said.

“Upcoming Aadhaar app to facilitate paperless identity sharing, option to verify and share complete or selective Aadhaar information, Aadhaar updates,” the statement said.

The new app aims to encourage offline digital verification of Aadhaar holders and discourage use of physical and photocopies of Aadhaar card.

The Aadhaar Act allows offline verification of Aadhaar holders but bars collection, use, or storage of an Aadhaar number or biometric information of any individual for any purpose.

UIDAI CEO Bhuvnesh Kumar during the webinar said that the new Aadhaar app and related technology will promote offline verification, build a strong ecosystem around it and spread awareness about the features, benefits, and potential of offline Aadhaar verification through the forthcoming Aadhaar App.

Kumar mentioned that offline verification would offer both users and entities a secure, convenient and privacy-protecting method for identity verification and discourage sharing and reliance on physical or photocopy of Aadhaar which otherwise is a possible reason for potential fraudulent practices.