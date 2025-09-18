UP: YEIDA attracts two big-ticket investments

Greater Noida/Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh continues to strengthen its position as an investment hub under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, with two major projects receiving approval in the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) region on Wednesday.

The RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group will set up a 3 GW solar cell and integrated solar ecosystem hub, along with a 60 MW captive solar and energy storage (ESS) plant, at an investment of over Rs 3,000 crore. The project is expected to accelerate India’s renewable energy transition while making Uttar Pradesh a frontrunner in solar manufacturing. It will generate over 5,200 jobs, including 1,200 direct and 4,000 indirect employment opportunities. YEIDA has allotted 100 acres in Sector-8D for the project and issued a letter of intent.

Meanwhile, Minda Corporation Ltd. announced plans to set up a wiring harness, sensors, and connectors manufacturing unit in Sector-10 of YEIDA, with an investment of over Rs 500 crore. The project is aligned with the growing demand in the electric vehicle (EV), autonomous driving, and ADAS segments. It is expected to create more than 7,200 jobs, including 2,200 direct and 5,000 indirect positions, and provide cost-effective engineering solutions for the automobile sector.

Officials said both investments highlight Uttar Pradesh’s investment-friendly policies, improved law and order, and robust infrastructure, which have made the state a preferred destination for global investors.