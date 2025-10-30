UP: Noida International Airport set to be inaugurated soon

Lucknow: Access to the upcoming Noida International Airport in Jewar is set to become smoother, with extensive road, rail, and bus connectivity being developed to link it with Delhi-NCR, Agra, Aligarh, Mathura, Meerut, and Haryana.

The multi-modal network aims to ensure fast, safe, and sustainable access for passengers, tourists, and industries.

The airport is directly connected to the Yamuna Expressway, while the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway (Ballabhgarh Link) will further improve access from Haryana and western India. Work is also progressing rapidly on linking the airport with the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, providing direct routes to Ghaziabad, Meerut, Palwal, and Sonipat. The North and East access roads for cargo and industrial traffic are nearly ready, and a 60-meter-wide service road in Sector 28 now connects to the Yamuna Expressway for local movement.

The state government has approved the DPR for the Delhi–Jewar RRTS corridor, while the Railway Ministry is preparing to connect the airport with the Chola–Rundhi rail line. A new Jewar station has also been included in the Delhi–Varanasi high-speed rail corridor.

In public transport, an agreement with UPSRTC will link the airport to nearby cities and metro networks. Interstate bus services with Uttarakhand, Haryana, Delhi, and Rajasthan will operate in coordination.