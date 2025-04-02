UP leads National Highways toll collection at Rs 7,060 cr

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh has recorded the highest toll revenue collection among states on National Highways during April-February of the 2024-25 financial year, Parliament was informed on Wednesday. In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari stated that toll collections in Uttar Pradesh stood at Rs 7,060 crore, followed by Rajasthan at Rs 5,967.13 crore and Maharashtra at Rs 5,115.38 crore up to February 2025.

The government is working towards implementing a barrier-free Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) system, utilising existing fee plazas on selected highway sections.

The government plans to introduce an Annual Toll Pass under the ETC system for smoother highway travel. Private investment in highways rose to Rs 34,805 crore in 2023-24 from Rs 19,232 crore in 2014-15, boosting PPP projects.