‘UP among top 5 states for jobs, factory units’

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh ranked among the top five states for factory units and employment in the Annual Survey of Industries (ASI) 2023-24 data, marking a definitive shift from its old “BIMARU” image to a new industrial leader, the state government said on Wednesday.

According to the ASI report, the industrial sector recorded a 5.92 per cent increase in employment in 2023-24. In the past decade (2014-15 to 2023-24), it has created more than 5.7 million jobs, it added.

In terms of employment, Uttar Pradesh has joined Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Karnataka in the top 5 states. Nationally, Uttar Pradesh’s share in employment stood at 8 per cent. The rapid pace of industrial growth over the past eight and a half years has generated millions of direct and indirect jobs, according to the statement. UP holds an 8.51 per cent share in the total number of factories, ranking 4th in the country. MPOST