Universal Success Enterprises launches TGI Fridays in Amritsar

Amritsar: Universal Success Enterprises proudly announces the grand opening of TGI Fridays in Amritsar, marking the brand’s entry into Punjab. This is the first-ever TGI Fridays franchise under Universal Success Enterprises, reinforcing its mission to introduce world-class dining experiences to India. Prasoon Mukherjee, Chairman of Universal Success Enterprises, said, “We are excited to bring TGI Fridays to Amritsar, a city known for its vibrant culture and hospitality. This expansion aligns with our vision to grow globally renowned brands while maintaining their authenticity. We look forward to delivering an exceptional dining experience to the people of Amritsar.”

Adding a heartwarming touch to the launch, the celebration began with an act of generosity as TGI Fridays, in collaboration with Universal Success Enterprises, distributed hampers to children from the NGO Punjabi Samvad. This gesture reinforced the brand’s commitment to not only providing exceptional dining but also making a positive impact on the local community. “At the core of our chairman’s vision is a simple yet powerful belief — ‘Make to Give.’ When a business thrives, it should naturally give back to the people and places that make success possible. With our expansion into Amritsar, we look forward to becoming part of the city’s story and contributing to its bright future,” said the chairman.