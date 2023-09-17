United Auto Workers strike against Detroit Three enters third day

Washington: The United Auto Workers strike against the Detroit Three automakers is set to enter its third day Sunday with no immediate resolution on the horizon, Reuters reported.

On Saturday, negotiators for the United Auto Workers and Ford Motor had “reasonably productive discussions” toward a new contract, the union said, while Chrysler-parent Stellantis said it had boosted its contract offer.

About 12,700 UAW workers remain on strike as part of a coordinated labor action targeting three US assembly plants - one at each of the Detroit Three automakers after the prior four-year labor agreements expired on Thursday.

Union negotiators and representatives of General Motors, Ford and Stellantis resumed talks on Saturday.

Stellantis said main bargaining talks are to resume Monday, while some subcommittee negotiations are set for Sunday at General Motors. UAW President Shawn Fain is scheduled to appear on two national news programs Sunday.

Stellantis said Saturday it hiked its offer, proposing raises of 20 per cent over a four-and-a-half-year contract term, including an immediate 10 per cent hike. That matches proposals from GM and Ford. The proposals are about half the 40 per cent wage hike the UAW is demanding through 2027, including an immediate 20 per cent boost.

Mark Stewart, the North American chief operating officer for Stellantis, told reporters Saturday the UAW rejected a proposal to resume operations at an assembly plant in Belvidere, Illinois, noting its offer had been contingent on reaching agreement before the contract expiration.

In late February, Stellantis indefinitely idled operations at the Belvidere plant, citing rising costs of electric vehicle production. Stellantis said late Saturday is willing to negotiate about the plant’s future. “The truth is UAW leadership ignored Belvidere in favor of a strike,” the company said.