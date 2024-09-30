Union Transport Minister gives approval of 11 thousand crores for development of roads in Chhattisgarh

New Delhi: In a significant move to enhance road connectivity in Chhattisgarh, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has approved Rs 11 thousand crore for the state. This funding will support the development of four major national highways, set to transform the state's transport landscape and promote industrial growth. Along with this, consent was given to prepare DPR for other projects. Shri Gadkari made this announcement during a review meeting with Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnudev Sai in New Delhi. The announcement was made during a review meeting with Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai. In the meeting held in New Delhi at Bharat Mandapam, the progress of the ongoing National Highway projects in Chhattisgarh was discussed. Union Ministers of State for Road Transport Ajay Tamta and Harsh Malhotra and Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao were also present.

During the meeting, Gadkari emphasized the need to address obstacles related to project delays, directing the Forest Department to expedite clearances and resolve any pending issues. He urged for the timely completion of all ongoing and proposed projects. The progress of National Highways was discussed in the meeting, along with this, approval was given to prepare Detailed Project Report (DPR) for four major highways. The four main projects discussed in the meeting include Urga-Katghora bypass (NH-149B), Basna to Sarangarh (Manikpur) feeder route, Sarangarh to Raigarh feeder route, and Raipur-Lakhanadon economic corridor. The total length of these projects is 236.1 km. For which the union minister has approved a total of 9208 crores. At the same time, eight works worth 908 crores have been approved under the Central Road Fund. In the meeting, four-lane widening work of Keshkal Ghat and Dhamtari-Jagdalpur road was also approved. Instructions were given to complete the Raipur-Visakhapatnam road and Bilaspur-Urga-Pathalgaon road under NHAI within the time limit. At the same time, the Pathalgaon to Kunkuri-Jharkhand Border road was directed to determine the agency within a month. In the meeting, consent was given to construct a grade separator between Tatibandh and Telibandha in Raipur city and a grade separator on the road connecting Vidhansabha Road to Bilaspur Road (Dhaneli) and Raipur Expressway. Apart from this, an additional amount of Rs 1200 crore has been approved for the development of roads. Chief Minister's Secretary Shri P Dayanand, Public Works Department Secretary Dr. Kamalpreet Singh, Forest Department Secretary Shri Amarnath Prasad and other officials of the Public Works Department, Revenue, Mining and Forest departments of the state were also present in the meeting.

Expressing gratitude, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai remarked, "This is a significant gift for the development of Chhattisgarh, which will provide new direction to our industrial and business activities." He highlighted the expected improvements in rural connectivity and the positive impact on local communities. Sai committed to regular reviews of project progress and pledged to monitor developments closely, ensuring that all initiatives are completed on schedule to enhance basic facilities for the citizens of Chhattisgarh.

Key points of the projects -

1. Approval of 8 works worth Rs 908 crore: Eight projects have been approved under the Central Road Fund (CRF) scheme. These projects will improve the road infrastructure of Chhattisgarh, which will boost the connectivity and trade of the state.

2. Four-lane widening of Keshkal Ghat: Four-lane widening work of Keshkal Ghat has been approved, which is likely to be approved within a month. This project will help in increasing traffic ease and road safety in the area.

3. Four-lane widening of Dhamtari-Jagdalpur road: Approval has also been given for the widening of this important route, which will improve the connectivity of South Chhattisgarh and provide great relief to the passengers.

4. Instructions for completion of all ongoing and proposed projects within the time limit: Instructions have been given to complete all the projects within the stipulated time limit. Its objective is to ensure that the development of roads and highways of Chhattisgarh can be done rapidly.

5. Raipur-Visakhapatnam and Bilaspur-Urga-Pathalgaon road under NHAI: Instructions have been given for time-bound completion for the construction of these major national highways, which will improve the connectivity of the state.

6. Pathalgaon to Kunkuri-Jharkhand Border Road: The agency for this project will be selected within a month, so that the connectivity of the border area can be strengthened.

7. Grade separator construction in Raipur city: Approval has also been given for the construction of grade separators at Sarona, Udyog Bhawan and Telibandha between Tatibandh to Telibandha in Raipur city, which will reduce traffic congestion in the city.

8. Grade separator from Vidhan Sabha Road to Bilaspur Road (Dhaneli) and Raipur-Dhamtari road: Consent has been given for the construction of grade separators at both these places, which will reduce traffic pressure and provide convenience to the passengers.

Major Projects: