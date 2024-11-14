Union Min Rajiv Ranjan Singh to attend fisheries investor’s meet

Port Blair: The Andaman and Nicobar Islands administration is going to organise a mega investor meet in fisheries and aquaculture sector on November 14, an official said on Wednesday.

Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying (MoFA&D), Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh, Union Minister of State (FA&D), Prof S P Singh Baghel and Union Minister of State (FA&D) George Kurian will attend the meet at Swaraj Dweep (Havelock Island), he said.

The brainchild of Andaman and Nicobar Islands Lt Governor and Vice Chairman Islands Development Agency (IDA) Admiral D K Joshi (Retd) the investor meet will be the first of its kind in the archipelago, the official claimed.

"Andaman and Nicobar Islands has tremendous untapped potential in the fisheries and marine products segment. This was not explored before as it should be and now under the guidance of our LG and Chief Secretary, we will soon see this place as a major global investor’s hub in terms of export of marine products," Vishwendra, Secretary of Fisheries, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, said.

He said, "In a significant step towards improving fisheries infrastructure here, we have already established offices of the Marine Product Export Development Authority (MPEDA) and the Export Inspection Council (EIC) in Port Blair. We all know that the fisheries sector is one of the key components which boost India’s economy and it plays a significant role in food security. We are hopeful that this investor's meet will draw global investors in large numbers".

Recently, Joshi met the Union Fisheries Minister at the national capital and highlighted the investment potential in the fisheries sector in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands offer a prime opportunity for fisheries development, with around 6.0 lakh square km of Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) rich in under-exploited sea resources, particularly Tuna and Tuna like high valued species, estimated at 60,000 metric tons.

Their proximity to Southeast Asian countries enables efficient sea and air trade.