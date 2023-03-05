Union govt to set up more technology centres for growth of MSMEs: Min

Guwahati: Union Minister Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma on Sunday said the central government will increase the number of technology centres to provide tools, trained personnel and consultancy to MSMEs for stimulating growth of industries.

Verma, the union minister of state for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), inaugurated a two-day ‘MSME Technology Centers Conclave’ here, and highlighted the crucial role played by the sector during the COVID-19

crisis.

“The MSME sector plays a major role in the development of manufacturing as well as services and contributes significantly to the growth of the Indian economy. MSMEs also generate the largest employment after the agriculture sector,” he said.

The technology centres, set up countrywide by the Ministry of micro, small and medium enterprises, offer stimulus for growth and integrated development of industries by way of providing quality tools, trained personnel and consultancy, the minister said.