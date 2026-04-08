Union Fisheries Secy reviews aquaculture clusters in Hry’s Sirsa

Sirsa (Haryana): Union Fisheries secretary Abhilaksh Likhi visited Sirsa district on Wednesday to review the progress of saline water aquaculture clusters developed under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana and interact with shrimp farmers.



During the visit, Likhi engaged with shrimp and fish farmers to understand on-ground challenges and gaps in implementation. Addressing the farmers, he emphasised the adoption of technology-driven shrimp farming practices, scientific pond management and robust biosecurity measures, along with sustained capacity building to improve productivity, product quality and profitability.

He highlighted that saline-affected regions like Sirsa hold significant potential for optimal land use through shrimp aquaculture, which can aid income diversification, generate employment and strengthen the rural economy. He also directed the Marine Products Export Development Authority to extend technical guidance, support capacity building and help farmers establish export linkages. Stressing infrastructure needs, he underscored the importance of ensuring easy local availability of testing kits.

A review meeting was held in hybrid mode at Chaudhary Devi Lal University to assess cluster-based fisheries initiatives under PMMSY. Over 500 participants, including officials, scientists and stakeholders from across states, attended the meeting.

Farmers raised concerns over high and erratic electricity supply, dependence on other states for quality seed and inadequate water availability, and sought leasing of panchayat land to Self Help Groups to expand shrimp farming.