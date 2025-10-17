Union Fisheries Secy Dr. Abhilaksh Likhi reviews projects in Punjab

Chandigarh: Dr. Abhilaksh Likhi, Secretary, Department of Fisheries visited Fatehgarh Sahib District, Punjab on Thursday and interacted with fish farmers and fisheries entrepreneurs to understand their issues and challenges, particularly in Recirculatory Aquaculture Systems (RAS) and shrimp farming.

During the visit to modern RAS facilities at Dalutpur Village, Bassi Pathana, in Fatehgarh Sahib District, Dr. Likhi reviewed ongoing fisheries projects and activities being implemented under various central schemes, including the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY). He was briefed on innovative practices adopted by local farmers that have successfully transformed waste land into productive aquaculture hubs, generating employment and livelihood opportunities in the region.

Around 35–40 progressive fish farmers participated in the interaction, sharing their experiences and insights. During the visit Dr. Likhi emphasized upon the importance of technology-driven fish farming, capacity building of farmers, and diversification of species to improve income generation and strengthen rural livelihoods.

He reiterated the Central Government’s commitment to supporting modern aquaculture practices through infrastructure development, innovation, and capacity enhancement under flagship fisheries programs.