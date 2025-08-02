Union Fisheries Minister chairs review meet on fisheries development in four states

Kolkata: The Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying (MoFAH&D) held the Regional Review Meeting 2025 in Kolkata on Saturday to assess the progress of key fisheries schemes in West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh. The meeting was chaired by Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh, with Minister of State George Kurian in attendance. Senior officials from the Centre, State Fisheries Departments, Chief Secretaries, and representatives from ICAR institutes participated in the meeting. Discussions focused on the implementation of major schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), Fisheries and Aquaculture Infrastructure Development Fund (FIDF), and the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Kisan Samridhi Sah-Yojana (PM-MKSSY). Rajiv Ranjan Singh stressed the need for stronger Centre-State collaboration to overcome sectoral challenges, particularly those involving banking and infrastructure. Highlighting notable growth in fisheries output from 2020-21 to 2024-25, he called for state-specific strategies to improve infrastructure and close the demand-supply gap. The Minister cited Bihar’s success story—moving from meeting only 5–8% of its fish demand in 2005 to becoming self-sufficient—as an example of effective implementation of central schemes. He noted India’s emergence as the world’s second-largest fish producer, with fisheries output growing 103% overall and 142% in inland fisheries since 2014-15.

Emphasizing modernization, he urged states to develop fish harbours, adopt advanced techniques like multi-species pond farming, Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS), and Biofloc, while promoting cooperatives and capacity-building initiatives. George Kurian underlined the visible impact of the “Blue Revolution,” noting increased diversification, women’s participation, and youth adoption of digital farm tools. He urged states to utilize funds efficiently and implement recommended measures to accelerate growth. Dr. Likhi, Secretary, MoFAH&D urged states to strengthen infrastructure, boost exports, and utilize ICAR training for fisheries growth.