Union Bank of India organises national level U Genius 3.0 Quiz

New Delhi: Union Bank of India organised National Level Quiz Competition U Genius 3.0 on Thursday at Manekshaw Auditorium. Around 1000 students from Delhi & Gurugram Region participated in the quiz competition. Students from various schools of 11 districts of Delhi participated in this competition.

Along with this, students from schools of Gurugram and Faridabad also participated in the quiz Competition. The winner of the competition will have to participate in the semi-final competition to be held in Chandigarh on 4th October’2024.

Thereafter, the final competition will be organised in Mumbai in which the winning teams will be awarded a cash prize of Rs 2.00 lakh, the second team Rs 1.00 lakh and the third team Rs 50000.

Around 200 parents and teachers were also present during this competition.

On this occasion, Sanjay Narayan, Chief General Manager (Zone Head), Union Bank of India Delhi, Regional Head New Delhi, Delhi North, Delhi South and Gurugram Region Head were present. The U Genius 3.0 Quiz Competition Title won by Khushmeet Narval and Aaaliya Singh a team of DAV School,Sector 49

Gurugram.