Union Bank of India assigned ‘SQS2’ rating by Moody’s

Mumbai: Moody’s Ratings has issued a Second Party Opinion on the Union Bank of India’s Sustainable Financing Framework, assigning a rating of SQS2 – “Very Good Sustainability Quality”, the second-highest rating on its SQS scale.

The assessment reinforces the bank’s alignment with international best practices and its contribution to environmental and social objectives.

The bank said the recognition reflects its continued focus on integrating sustainability into core operations and financing activities, aimed at creating long-term value for society and environment.