UNESCO names Adani Group as partner for World Engineering Day for Sustainable Development, 2026

Ahmedabad: Adani Group has been named an official partner for World Engineering Day for Sustainable Development (WED) 2026, an international day proclaimed by UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) and delivered by the World Federation of Engineering Organizations (WFEO).

The recognition highlights the group’s role in advancing the clean energy transition and delivering large-scale, reliable and affordable power, supporting India’s energy security and global sustainability goals.

Sagar Adani, Executive Director of Adani Green Energy, said the company is demonstrating that clean energy can be delivered at scale while remaining inclusive and affordable. He added that India’s renewable initiatives reflect a model where economic progress and sustainability move together.

The 2026 theme for World Engineering Day is “Smart engineering for a sustainable future through innovation and digitalization.” The Adani Group’s initiatives in renewable energy, digital infrastructure and large-scale utility systems align with this vision of technology-driven sustainable development.

A key focus of the collaboration is the Khavda Renewable Energy Park in Gujarat, set to become the world’s largest renewable energy project with a planned capacity of 30 GW by 2029.

WFEO has highlighted the project as a major example of India’s green transition under its World Engineering Day 2026 programme.