UK to import smartphones, optical fibre, inverters at zero duty

New Delhi: India’s electronics sector has received a major boost, as exports of smartphones, optical fibre cables, and inverters to the UK will attract zero import duty under the FTA signed on Thursday.

The India-UK FTA opens up export potential for Indian software firms, with inclusion of IT & IT-enabled services.

“Zero-duty access expected to accelerate exports of electronic products, with smartphones, optical fibre cables, and inverters set to strengthen India’s foothold in the UK market,” an official source said.