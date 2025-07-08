Ujjivan Small Finance Bank launches ‘International RuPay Select Debit Card’

Bengaluru: Ujjivan Small Finance Bank has launched its first global payment instrument, the International RuPay Select Debit Card.

The card is accepted globally across ATMs, POS terminals, and online platforms in collaboration with the RuPay-Discover Network – making it ideal for frequent international travellers and customers who want to meet their banking needs online.

The NPCI RuPay International Select Debit Card benefits, include two complimentary access to domestic airport lounge per quarter, one annual international lounge access, personal accident insurance and total permanent disability insurance coverage of Rs 10 lakhs.

Cardholders can also access quarterly complimentary golf lessons, wellness services, travel coupon from cab aggregators and an annual premium health check-up.

Additional benefits such as emergency cash concierge support abroad, round-the-clock domestic concierge services, higher transaction limits, and contactless payments are also available.