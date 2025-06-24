UGRO Capital elevates Anuj Pandey as its CEO

Mumbai: UGRO Capital Ltd, a leading DataTech NBFC focused on MSME lending, on Tuesday announced the elevation of Anuj Pandey, as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company.

Anuj is one of the founding team members of UGRO and currently its Chief Risk Officer.

Anuj has been an integral part of UGRO since inception, having built the Company’s risk governance framework and credit architecture.

He brings around twenty-five years of diverse experience across companies like GSK consumer, ABN AMRO Bank, Barclays Bank & Religare where he held leadership roles in business and product strategy.

He holds a B. Tech degree in Mechanical Engineering and is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow.

As the CEO, Anuj will lead UGRO’s pan-India MSME business operations, digital platforms, and partner ecosystem.