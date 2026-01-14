Uday Kotak’s family office acquires US snack brand Go Raw

Mumbai: USK Capital, the family office of billionaire banker Uday Kotak, has acquired a majority stake in US-based snacking brand Go Raw, marking its first overseas investment through the overseas direct investment route.

Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed. The stake was acquired in Freeland Foods LLC, the owner of the Go Raw brand, through one of USK Capital’s operating entities, the family office said in a statement on Tuesday.

Middle-market private equity firm Juggernaut Capital Partners and other early-stage investors exited their holdings as part of the deal.

Commenting on the acquisition, USK Capital chief investment officer Venkat Subramanian said the global shift towards healthier eating habits is gaining momentum, with US consumers increasingly embracing the trend. He added that Go Raw has demonstrated strong growth and built an expanding retail presence across the US.