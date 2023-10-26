UDAN: So far 499 routes operationalised, says govt

New Delhi: The government on Thursday said 499 routes have been operationalised so far under the regional air connectivity scheme UDAN, which was launched six years ago, and has facilitated the travel of more than 1.3 crore people.

The scheme, also known as UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik), is contributing to the growth of the civil aviation industry, as four new airlines have come up in the last six years and has generated demand for new aircraft, an official release said.

It is providing opportunities to small regional airlines -- FlyBig, Star Air, and IndiaOne Air -- to scale up their businesses and is also creating an amiable ecosystem conducive to airline business, the release added.

The first UDAN flight was on April 27, 2017, connecting Shimla and Delhi.

Further, it said the scheme’s incremental expansion has generated an escalating demand for new aircraft.