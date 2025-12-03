UCO Bank observes International Day of Persons with Disabilities

Kolkata: With the objective of upholding the dignity, empowerment, self-respect, and independence of persons with disabilities, UCO Bank observed International Day of Persons with Disabilities on Wednesday at UCO Bank, Head Office Kolkata.

The event was inaugurated by Ashwani Kumar, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, UCO Bank.

Addressing the gathering of employees with disabilities, Ashwani Kumar, MD & CEO, stated that the International Day of Persons with Disabilities is a “prestigious day.” He emphasized the Bank’s commitment to making their lives easier, more accessible, and enriched with self-pride.

He highlighted the importance of fostering social development by ensuring participation of persons with disabilities in all sectors of society, thereby building an inclusive and equitable environment where they can contribute fully and accelerate social progress.

On this special occasion, UCO Bank launched its Braille ATM/Debit Card, enabling visually impaired customers to conveniently use ATMs and access various banking facilities. Additionally, a new version of UCO Sampark 2.0, featuring a voice bot dedicated to customers with disabilities (Contact: 18008890), was also introduced to further simplify their access to banking services.

The Bank also announced special monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,000 for Banks employees with disabilities. Earlier, differently-abled staff members received Rs 600 per month in addition to conveyance allowance. The Bank also reimburses up to Rs 5,000 once every three years for assistive devices and grants four additional casual leave days annually for employees with locomotor disabilities.

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, UCO Bank donated food grains to 100 visually impaired residents of Bharatendu Andh Ashram,

Kolkata.