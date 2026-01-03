UCO Bank branch opening

UCO Bank MD, Ashwani Kumar, , on Friday inaugurated the newly opened branch of UCO Bank at Sector-86, Mohali. On the occasion, Zonal Head Milan Dubey welcomed the Chief Guest and other dignitaries. The newly inaugurated branch is the fourth UCO Bank branch in Mohali, Dubey said. Addressing the gathering, Ashwani Kumar informed that on the occasion of UCO Bank’s Foundation Day, the Bank will be opening 150 new branches across the country on January 6, 2026, marking a significant step towards expansion and financial inclusion.