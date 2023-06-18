U Saravanan assumes charge as Chairman & Managing Director, NFL

Noida: U Saravanan has taken over the charge of C&MD of National Fertilizers Limited. Prior to this, he was serving as C&MD of another fertilizer CPSE, Madras Fertilizers Limited. A Chemical Engineer from Anna University & MBA from University of Madras, Saravanan has a wide experience of over 33 years covering both Oil Refinery & Fertilizer Industries. He is a Life member of Indian Institute of Chemical Engineers. He has completed graduate training on Process Design conducted by M/s UOP at Chicago, USA. He has also worked in Project Team for pre-commissioning and commissioning activities of 0.6 MMTPA of Olefin Project at Rayong, Thailand under Toyo Engineering, Japan. Prior to taking over as C&MD of MFL, he was Director (Technical) of the firm and also held additional charge as Director (Technical) of another fertilizer CPSE, FACT, Cochin for over a year. He was also a board member of Indian Potash Limited and Fortune Biotech.

