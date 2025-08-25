Tyre industry likely to see 7-8% growth this fiscal

New Delhi: The domestic tyre industry is expected to post a 7–8 per cent growth in FY26, supported largely by replacement demand, according to industry trackers.

JK Tyre & Industries Managing Director Anshuman Singhania highlighted the sector’s strong export base, with outbound shipments crossing Rs 25,000 crore in FY25. “In FY26, the Indian tyre industry is expected to achieve 7-8 per cent growth on the back of the strong domestic replacement demand despite muted OE (original equipment) offtakes,” Singhania said.

The growth is attributed to consistent investments in capacity expansion, improvements in manufacturing efficiency & focus on enhancing the R&D capabilities, he noted.

Apollo Tyres CFO Gaurav Kumar said, “The company expects the demand momentum to improve in the second half of FY6, with a rebound in infrastructure and mining segments post-monsoon.”

On input costs, Kumar noted, “Moving on to the raw material outlook, we expect the raw material cost to be slightly lower in Q2 vis-a-vis the current levels. However, with a bit of uncertainty given on the exchange rates that are currently prevailing.”