Two Indian LPG tankers safely sail through Strait of Hormuz

New Delhi: On Monday, the government assured everyone that India’s fuel supply remains stable, even though the Strait of Hormuz is closed. Many countries are now trying to save energy because the conflict in West Asia is affecting oil and gas supplies. Officials informed that two Indian ships, Jag Vasant and Pine Gas, safely passed through the Strait of Hormuz on Monday evening.



Together, they are carrying about 92,613 metric tonnes of LPG and are expected to reach India between March 26 and 28. There are 33 sailors on one ship and 27 on the other, officials said.

All Indian sailors in the area are safe, the centre assured further. Currently, 22 Indian ships with about 600 sailors are in the western Persian Gulf region, and 547 sailors have already returned to India.

Senior government officials briefed on the status of fuel supply, shipping and the safety of people, here in the national capital. They said that all refineries in India are working well and have crude oil. There is enough petrol, diesel and LPG available in the country. India is producing more LPG than before.

There are no fuel shortages at outlets. People have been told repeatedly to be restrained from panic booking. The government also emphasised the importance of natural gas for transportation and household use. A controlled gas supply is provided to commercial and industrial locations. Connections have been requested from city gas companies. In the first three weeks of March, more than 3.5 lakh connections were made. To lower demand, commercial establishments have been asked to switch from LPG to gas.

Centre is also closely monitoring LPG supplies, and officials have informed that the cylinder deliveries are at a normal pace. More commercial LPGs have been provided to states to support the food and hospitality sectors, officials added further.

Additional kerosene has also been given to states. Besides, state governments have been ordered by the centre to prevent hoarding and black-marketing. District administrations have also been asked to conduct inspections. So far, many people have also been arrested.

Officials also confirmed that Indian ports are operating as usual. Extra storage has been built to handle any disturbance, and there is no congestion. The central government prioritises the safety of the local populace.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has discussed the situation with foreign leaders. PM Modi emphasised the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz shipping lines, according to the government reports.

On the other hand, the External Affairs Ministry is helping stranded Indians, students and sailors. Since February 28, around 3.75 lakh passengers have returned to India. Special travel arrangements are being made for Indians in Iran, Israel and other affected countries.

Meanwhile, reportedly, many countries across the world are taking measures to save energy. They are introducing fuel rationing, public holidays and work-from-home rules to reduce consumption. In South Asia, Sri Lanka has started fuel rationing again. Bangladesh has imposed power cuts. Shut educational institutions. Pakistan has moved to a four-day work week. Reduced fuel use. Bhutan and the Philippines have started work-from-home systems. Restricted non-essential travel.

Some Asian countries are also facing shortages. Myanmar has imposed even rules on private vehicles. Cambodia has seen fuel station closures. Laos has ordered working and rotational shifts to reduce commuting.

African countries are also taking various measures. Egypt is closing malls and government offices early to conserve electricity. Kenya is introducing fuel rationing. South Africa is controlling the allocation of petroleum products to prevent panic buying.

In Oceania, New Zealand is considering car-free day policies. They have released fuel from reserves. High jet fuel prices have already forced flight cancellations. European countries like Slovakia and Slovenia are limiting diesel sales to prevent hoarding.

However, officials claimed that India has managed to maintain supplies so far.