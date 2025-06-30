Turmeric board headquarters inaugurated in Nizamabad

NIZAMABAD: Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the National Turmeric Board headquarters in Nizamabad, Telangana, on Sunday, fulfilling a long-pending demand of turmeric farmers, particularly from the region.

The inauguration was done by Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar, and other officials.

Speaking at the meeting, Amit Shah indicated that the setting up of the National Turmeric Board is a historic decision by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fulfil a 40-year-old aspiration of crores of turmeric farmers all over the nation, and especially from Telangana.

Shah pointed out that while Nizamabad’s farmers have been cultivating turmeric for several generations, their output did not find markets across the world.

The minister expects that with the establishment of the board, this is expected to be altered within 3–4 years with international access for Indian turmeric.

He further stated that the board will grant farmers independence from middlemen and fair prices through packaging, branding, marketing, and turmeric exports.

Terming turmeric a “wonder drug” with antiviral, anti-cancer, and anti-inflammatory qualities, Shah mentioned that it is recognised worldwide for its medicinal worth.

The board will also emphasise marketing GI-tagged organic turmeric and its manufacturing and marketing.

He declared the government’s plan to make $1 billion worth of turmeric exports by 2030 and indicated that the board is well geared towards the achievement of

the goal.

It will increase India’s global share in turmeric consumption, project its health benefits globally, and educate farmers in scientific methods of harvesting to satisfy international export requirements.

In addition, the board will facilitate research and innovation to authenticate and highlight the health benefits of turmeric to the world.

Amit Shah noted that Nizamabad, Jagtial, Nirmal, and Kamareddy districts are among India’s leading turmeric-growing areas.

The minister promised that work will be done to raise farmers’ income by Rs 6,000–Rs 7,000 per quintal in the next three years. In 2023–24, turmeric has been grown on 3 lakh hectares of land in India and produced over 10.74 lakh tonnes.