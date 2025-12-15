Tuna, seaweed take center stage at Lakshadweep’s 1st investors’ meet

New Delhi: The Department of Fisheries convened Lakshadweep’s first Investors’ Meet on Bangaram Island on December 13, 2025, showcasing the Union Territory’s untapped marine wealth and attracting fresh interest from leading industry players. The event was attended by Union Fisheries Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Ministers of State S P Singh Baghel and George Kurian, along with Lakshadweep Administrator Praful Patel. Officials described the meet as an important step toward opening new avenues for fisheries-led development in the islands.

About 22 investors and entrepreneurs from across the country participated, representing sectors that include tuna and deep-sea fisheries, seaweed farming, ornamental fish production, and waste management. The Department of Fisheries outlined four major segments that offer immediate investment prospects, noting that Lakshadweep’s geography, biodiversity, and marine resources create strong potential for industry-scale expansion.

A major focus of the meet was the development of tuna and deep-sea fisheries. Lakshadweep accounts for nearly 20 percent of India’s Exclusive Economic Zone, yet current tuna production stands at roughly 15,000 tonnes. Scientists estimate the potential to be close to one lakh tonnes. Officials stated that strengthening the entire value chain from fishing and certification to branding and export-focused processing could create a distinct identity for Lakshadweep tuna in international markets. “There is clear scope for premium-grade branding such as Lakshadweep Sustainable Tuna,” an official said, noting that traditional fishing practices in the region align well with global eco-labelling mechanisms such as the Marine Stewardship Council.

The department also highlighted the need for modern harbors, cold chain infrastructure, processing units, and fleet upgrades. Multi-gear deep-sea vessels, onboard storage systems, and mother vessels for aggregating catch were cited as essential tools for transforming Lakshadweep into a competitive hub for sustainable tuna fisheries.

Seaweed cultivation emerged as another major investment avenue. With lagoon areas spanning more than 4,200 square kilometres, Lakshadweep offers favourable conditions for offshore seaweed farming. Growing global demand for seaweed-based products has already resulted in the islands being declared a Seaweed Cluster under PMMSY. Initiatives such as a seaweed seed bank and hatchery have laid the groundwork for private sector participation. Officials noted that the administration is preparing a leasing policy to support offshore farming. “There is considerable interest in large-scale farming systems, nurseries, biomass processing, and bioproduct manufacturing,” a representative said, adding that the sector’s benefits extend to industries that include food, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics.

The islands’ rich ornamental fish diversity formed the third area of opportunity. Nearly 300 species across 35 families are found in the region, offering strong prospects for marine ornamental hatcheries, brood banks, and integrated rearing units. The department stated that the global aquarium trade continues to expand and that Lakshadweep is well positioned to supply sustainably bred species rather than relying on wild-caught stocks. Officials said such ventures can create skilled employment in the islands while meeting the rising demand in export markets.

Offshore cage farming was presented as the fourth major sector with potential for scale. The Union Territory’s expansive Exclusive Economic Zone of about four lakh square kilometres provides a suitable environment for large mariculture operations. Officials cited successful pilot projects elsewhere in the country that prove the commercial and technical viability of cage farming. One trial by the National Fisheries Development Board with local cooperatives and CMFRI deployed 30 cages for species including sea bass, pompano, and mullets in Balasore, Odisha. Another project supported by PMMSY, funded through JSW Jaigarh Port Limited’s CSR initiative, introduced an additional 30 cages using CMFRI technology. These examples were shared to demonstrate that similar models could be replicated at scale in Lakshadweep.

To support upcoming proposals, the administration is developing a single-window clearance system to streamline approvals and reduce procedural delays. According to officials, the inaugural Investors’ Meet has already attracted interest worth more than Rs 500 crore. They said the response reflects growing confidence that Lakshadweep can unlock a sizeable share of India’s Blue Economy while maintaining a sustainable approach to resource development.