‘Trend of top-up loans for speculative use limited to few banks’

Mumbai: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday said the “trend” of using top-up loans for speculative use has been found in certain banks and is not a systemic level problem.

The Reserve Bank will deal with the problem on a bilateral basis with the entities which have not been following the laid down requirements, Das told reporters.

Earlier in the day, he had said that there has been a high growth in home equity loans, or top-up housing loans, wherein lenders have been offering top-up loans on other collateralized loans like gold loans and housing loans.

Regulatory prescriptions relating to loan to value (LTV) ratio, risk weights and monitoring of end use of funds are not being strictly adhered to by certain entities, he had said.

“This is not a system level problem. In some entities, we have seen this problem, we will deal with them bilaterally at the supervisory level but there is no systemic problem,” the Reserve Bank governor told reporters.

He added that because the RBI saw the “trend”, it thought of flagging the issue by giving out a message to banks to be proactive in managing this by monitoring end use of funds and ensuring that prudential norms are followed.