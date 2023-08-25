Trains running on DFC to be scaled up substantially, says Railway Board Chairman

New Delhi: Anil Kumar Lahoti, Chairman and CEO Railway Board addressed the Chief General Manager’s Conference at the DFC Corporate Office on Friday.

Lahoti was highly appreciative of the fact that about 2196 km (77.2 per cent) of DFC has already been commissioned and 90 per cent of DFCCIL (Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Ltd) is to be completed by year end.

Currently, 200 trains are running on DFCCIL alignment daily, which will be scaled up substantially over time, informed Lahoti. The organisation should leverage the liberal Gati Shakti Multi-Modal Cargo Terminal (GCT) policy to maximise the number of GCTs along its alignment, he said.

Safety and Asset maintenance are of paramount importance and since DFC is built with the state-of-the-art technology, the highest standard of quality should be maintained by it. This should be personally inspected by all CGMs at ground level, he said.

DFCCIL has submitted the DPRs for the new corridors to the Ministry of Railways, and the ministry will soon take a call on it, Lahoti informed. He stressed on the importance of DFCCIL for Indian Railways and called for the rapid execution of the remaining sections of the remaining freight corridors.

Ravindra Kumar Jain MD DFCCIL spoke of the efforts of team DFCCIL and project partners in the construction of the DFC. Mukul Saran Mathur PED (Infra) Railway Board spoke on the occasion.

A detailed performance review and brainstorming of the field units with special focus on the aspects of innovation are the highlights of the two-day CGM Conference.