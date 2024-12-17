Trailukya Borgohain Appointed as Director (Ops) of Oil India Limited

New Delhi: Trailukya Borgohain has been appointed as Director (Operations) of Oil India Ltd (OIL) on Tuesday. Borgohain is a seasoned oil & gas professional with over 30 years of experience spanning the entire spectrum of E&P operations. He holds an MSc in Applied Geology from IIT Roorkee and an MBA in Energy Leadership from Texas A&M University, Texarkana, USA. He joined OIL as an Executive Trainee in the year 1995 in the Geological Department at Field Headquarters, Duliajan. Borgohain has been instrumental in several key discoveries across Assam, Rajasthan, and Gabon. His leadership was pivotal during his tenure as General Manager and Head of OIL’s Gabon Exploration Project from 2017 to 2021.