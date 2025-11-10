TRAI to review interconnection rules, floats discussion paper

New Delhi: Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is reviewing all nine existing interconnection regulations and has sought stakeholder views on multiple aspects, including the interconnect framework for satellite-based telecommunications networks with other telecom networks.

Overall, the review aims to ensure that the regulatory framework takes into account evolution of technology and changes in the telecommunications sector, the telecom sector regulator said.

The regulatory aspects pertaining to various charges presently applicable during interconnection between service providers such as interconnection charges, interconnection usage charges (origination charges, transit charges, carriage charges, transit carriage charges, termination charges, and international termination charges) and Reference Interconnect Offer (RIO) framework are also being examined through the consultation paper.

TRAI said its review focuses on the examination of IP-based interconnection which becomes more pertinent as accelerating 4G/5G rollout requires it for better service quality, levels of interconnection which are currently at LSA (Licensed service area) levels for Mobile Network interconnections and at District/Tehsil levels for fixed-line Telephone Network interconnections.

Put simply, interconnection links different telecommunication networks, enabling seamless communication between the users, serving quite literally as the backbone of networks. It involves commercial and technical arrangements under which network providers connect their networks and services to enable their customers to have access to the customers and services of other network providers.

“The current review also aims to examine interconnection issues related to emerging platforms such as satellite-based telecommunications networks, wherein key aspects include the nature and location of Points of Interconnect (PC) is, particularly those involving satellite earth station gateways and their interconnection with other satellite, mobile and fixed-line networks,” the regulator said in a release floating consultation paper.

The paper reviewing all existing interconnection regulations, nine in all, seeks stakeholders view on what should be the interconnection framework for satellite-based telecommunications networks with other telecom networks.

“Further, whether the interconnection frameworks for MSS ( Mobile Satellite Service) and FSS (Fixed-Satellite Service) satellite-based telecommunications networks should be distinct,” TRAI asked.

TRAI also asked for specific regulatory models from other countries that have successfully addressed interconnection related issues and challenges which can be adapted in the Indian telecom sector.

“The existing interconnection regulatory framework provides for application of origination, carriage, transit, transit carriage and termination charges for various levels of interconnections for PSTN-PSTN, PLMN-PLMN, PLMN-PSTN. Based on the interconnection regulatory framework suggested...should there be a review of these charges,” it has asked.

The regulator has released a discussion paper titled “Review of Existing TRAI Regulations on Interconnection Matters”, seeking industry feedback on over three dozen issues.

Key questions include whether security provisions should be added to the interconnection framework, and if International Termination Charges (ITC) for incoming calls to India need revision.

TRAI has also sought views on revising timelines, disconnection procedures, port provisioning, financial safeguards like bank guarantees, and the disincentive framework.

The review covers SMS termination and carriage charges, BSNL’s transit charges, telemarketing and robocall issues, and the criteria for determining Significant Market Power (SMP).