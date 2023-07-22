‘TRAI said tariffs offered by Jio not a violation’

New Delhi: Regulator TRAI has taken a view that tariffs offered by Reliance Jio are not in violation of the tariff orders after it received a complaint that live TV channels on the telco’s broadband offering amounted to predatory pricing, Parliament was informed on Friday.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) received a complaint from a telecom service provider, where it was alleged that Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd (RJIL) is offering services in contravention of the Tariff orders issued by the regulator.

“On receipt of the complaint, TRAI sought response from RJIL. On examination of the complaint and the response received from RJIL, TRAI is of the opinion that the tariffs offered by RJIL are not in violation of the Tariff orders,” Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan said in a written reply in Rajya Sabha.

Under the provisions of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) Act, 1997, TRAI regulates tariffs for the telecommunications sector in the country.

The complaint received by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India levelled allegations around predatory pricing in Reliance Jio broadband plans offering TV channels through their apps or data connectivity plans.