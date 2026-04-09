Trai mulls allowing direct communication services on mobile phones from satellites

New Delhi: Telecom sector regulator Trai has started exploring options to allow direct transmission of communication services from satellites to mobile phones to support ubiquitous connectivity in the country, particularly in rural and remote areas.



In a consultation paper on the framework for satellite communication network authorisation floated on Wednesday, Trai sought views of interested parties as to whether Direct-to-Device (D2D) service should be provided using spectrum meant for mobile satellite services or frequencies available for normal mobile services like 4G and 5G.

The provisioning of D2D is expected to bring satellite communication services at par with mobile service providers.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) said that as on date, some parts of rural and remote areas continue to remain unserved or underserved.

“In this context, the two variants of D2D service viz... D2D service via satellite by using MSS spectrum, and ...D2D service via satellite by using IMT spectrum may potentially act as enablers of ubiquitous connectivity in the country, particularly in such rural and remote areas,” the regulator said.

‘MSS’ would mean the provision of mobile satellite service on specialised satellite phones, while ‘D2D service via satellite by using MSS spectrum’ would mean the provision of MSS on ordinary cellular mobile devices, the regulator said.

In general, if the user terminal is fixed like VSAT, the service falls under the FSS (fixed satellite service) category, and if the user terminal is mobile, the service falls under the MSS category.

The technical feasibility of providing direct satellite services using mobile service spectrum is pending for decision during World Radiocommunication Conference 2027 of International Telecommunication Union -- a UN body. The conference is scheduled to be held in October-November in China next year.

“A contrary view could be that, considering the global practices (many countries have already permitted the D2D service via satellite by using IMT spectrum), and the usefulness of this service in providing ubiquitous connectivity, this service should be enabled without delay in India,” Trai said.