Trai has no pending suggestions, says source

New Delhi: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has no pending recommendations on satellite communication spectrum, an official source said on Friday.

The clarification follows Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia’s remark that the regulator needs to finalise recommendations on spectrum pricing. “TRAI has already given recommendations on spec-trum allocation and pricing. There is no reference received from the DoT after that,” the source said.

In May, TRAI proposed a 4% levy on annual revenues for satellite communication service providers, including Starlink. The charge would apply to both geostationary (GSO) and non-geostationary (NGSO) operators, with a minimum annual spectrum fee of Rs 3,500 per MHz.

TRAI also suggested that operators serving urban areas pay an additional Rs 500 per subscriber annual-ly, while services in rural regions would not incur any extra levy.