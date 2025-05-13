Trai floats draft rule book to rate real estate on digital connectivity

New Delhi: Telecom regulator Trai on Tuesday floated a draft manual for rating properties based on the quality of digital connectivity available on their premises.

The move is expected to encourage property managers and owners to make arrangements for better connectivity on their premises and help property buyers as well as tenants to compare the real estate assets before making their choice.

“A property with better ratings shall attract more users, buyers or investors and thereby add value to the properties. The draft rating manual provides a methodology to assess the digital connectivity of properties and areas across various categories. Properties shall be evaluated based on defined parameters in the regulation such as fiber readiness, mobile network availability, in-building solutions and Wi-Fi infrastructure, service performance etc,” Trai. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has fixed June 2 as the last date for comments and June 9 for counter comments.