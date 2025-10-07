TRAI empanels Shaurrya Teleservices as ‘Digital Connectivity Rating Agency’

New Delhi: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has empanelled Shaurrya Teleservices Pvt. Ltd. as one of the country’s first Digital Connectivity Rating Agencies (DCRAs), marking a major step towards digitally-ready real estate and future-proof workplaces.

As a TRAI-approved agency, Shaurrya Teleservices will rate properties across India on key parameters such as fibre readiness, in-building mobile coverage, broadband quality and IoT integration, using TRAI’s standardised methodology released in August 2025.

Pankaj Agrawal, Chairman, Shaurrya Teleservices, said the recognition highlights connectivity as a “core utility” like water or power.

“With TRAI’s framework, we now have a transparent way to measure and improve digital performance of buildings,” he added.

Salil Ahuja, Chief Strategy Officer, said Shaurrya will collaborate with telecom and internet service providers to help developers enhance connectivity through infrastructure solutions such as IBS, FTTH and 5G microcells.

“Our aim is to make India’s built environment future-ready and globally competitive,” he said.

Chief Business Officer Sanjeev Goel noted that since 80% of data usage occurs indoors, the initiative will help identify connectivity gaps and inform both users and service providers.

Shaurrya’s empanelment comes as digital infrastructure becomes essential for India’s 63 million MSMEs, students and households. The company also plans to partner with developer bodies like CREDAI and NAREDCO to promote awareness and integrate digital ratings into India’s 5G and Digital India goals.