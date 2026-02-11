Trade unions to observe nationwide strike against govt policies today

New Delhi: A joint forum of central trade unions has given a nationwide strike call on Thursday to protest against the ‘anti-worker’ policies of the government, which may partially affect services like banking, insurance and transport.

According to trade unions, 30 crore workers from various sectors are likely to participate in the agitation.

A group of trade unions, on January 9, announced the nationwide strike to show their “resistance to anti-worker, anti-farmer and anti-national pro-corporate policies of the central government”.

“Services in electricity, banking, insurance, transport, health, education, gas and water supply will be affected due to the nationwide strike call on February 12,” All India Trade Union Congress General Secretary Amarjeet Kaur said.

She informed that all bank unions will not participate in the strike as their united front has already observed a strike on January 27. However, bank workers’ unions such as AIBEA, AIBOA and BEFI will participate in the protest.

Besides, Kaur said, the mining and gas pipeline sectors are also expected to see the impact of the agitation. Insurance sector workers will protest against the government’s decision to allow up to 100 per cent FDI (foreign direct investment) in the sector and the implementation of new labour codes.

Besides, a large number of workers of private and state transport utilities will participate in the protest, she said.

She exuded confidence that this time, “not less than 30 crore workers” will participate in the strike, and around 600 districts are expected to face the impact. In a similar strike on July 9 last year, about 25 crore workers took part in the agitation, which impacted more than about 550 districts.

According to Kaur, labour commissioners in different districts have called for meetings with union leaders to discuss their issues, but Thursday’s agitation will go on as planned by the forum.

Chairman of the All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF), Shailendra Dubey, said that around 2.7 million power employees and engineers across the country will observe a one-day strike on February 12. The strike has been called to oppose privatisation, the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2025, the proposed National Electricity Policy 2026, and for the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme for power sector employees.

Dubey said that for the first time, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha and ten central trade Unions are joining the strike in solidarity with power employees. With the participation of power sector employees, engineers, workers, and farmers, the Feb 12 action is expected to become one of the largest industrial actions in independent India, he said.