Toyota Kirloskar concludes 34th iCARE initiative, empowering rural women entrepreneurs via SHGs

Bangalore: Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) today announced the successful completion of its 34th iCARE activity under its Employee Volunteerism Program – iCARE (i, Community Action to Reach Everyone), marking another significant milestone in its journey of social impact.

Aligned with TKM’s core DNA of continuous improvement (Kaizen), respect for people, and commitment to sustainability, this initiative reflects the company’s enduring focus on empowering communities and fostering inclusive growth through innovative and eco-conscious solutions.

Focused on empowering marginalized communities—particularly rural women entrepreneurs, the activity held at NSS Bhavan in Bangalore University witnessed:

• Enthusiastic participation from over 250 iCARE volunteers, including TKM employees and their families.

• Together, they crafted 1,000 eco-friendly natural soaps, directly supporting Self Help Groups (SHGs) to boost inventory and support scale-up efforts.

Additionally, TKM provided environmentally friendly moulds, sustainable packaging materials, soap-making tools, and vessels to help these SHGs continue and grow their micro-enterprises. This initiative promotes eco-conscious practices and strengthens the entrepreneurial ecosystem for rural women, enabling them to achieve greater financial independence and community impact.

Through this initiative, TKM aims to support women-led SHGs such as Sreelakshmi Swasahaya Sanga and Basaveshwara Swami Mahila Swasahaya Sanga in the rural villages of Ramanagara district, Karnataka. These groups are engaged in the production of natural soaps and soap powders and aspire to expand their businesses to neighbouring villages.