Top Tata group leaders meet Home Minister Amit Shah, FM Sitharaman

New Delhi: Top Tata group leaders, including Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata and Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday amid growing friction among Tata Trusts’ trustees over governance and board appointments.

Noel Tata, Chandrasekaran, Tata Trusts Vice Chairman Venu Srinivasan, and trustee Darius Khambata met Shah at his residence, where Sitharaman also joined them later in the evening. The meeting comes as divisions within Tata Trusts threaten to affect the $180 billion conglomerate’s stability.

The Trusts, which hold about 66 per cent of Tata Sons—the holding company of the salt-to-semiconductor empire—are reportedly split between two camps. One faction backs Noel Tata, who succeeded Ratan Tata as chairman, while another, led by trustee Mehli Mistry, reportedly feels excluded from key decisions. Sources said the main flashpoint concerns board positions in Tata Sons, which controls the 156-year-old group comprising over 400 companies, including 30 listed entities.

Tata Trusts, Tata Sons, and Venu Srinivasan declined to comment, while Mehli Mistry could not be reached. A source said the government is closely watching the situation, given Tata Group’s critical role in India’s economy.