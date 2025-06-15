Top-eight cos lose Rs 1.65 lakh crore in mcap

New Delhi: The combined market valuation of eight of the top-10 most valued firms eroded by Rs 1,65,501.49 crore last week, with HDFC Bank taking the biggest hit, in-line with a bearish trend in domestic equities.

While Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys witnessed net addition in their market valuations, Reliance Industries (RIL), HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, SBI, LIC, Bajaj Finance and Hindustan Unilever (HUL) faced erosion.

The valuation of HDFC Bank tanked by Rs 47,075.97 crore to Rs 14,68,777.88 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of ICICI Bank tumbled Rs 30,677.44 crore to Rs 10,10,375.63 crore.

The valuation of RIL dropped by Rs 21,516.63 crore to Rs 19,31,963.46 crore and that of SBI eroded by Rs 18,250.85 crore to Rs 7,07,186.89 crore.

The mcap of HUL dived by Rs 16,388.4 crore to Rs 5,44,893.71 crore.

Bharti Airtel’s valuation declined by Rs 15,481.22 crore to Rs 10,50,413.33 crore and that of LIC went lower by Rs 13,693.62 crore to Rs 5,93,379.66 crore.

The mcap of Bajaj Finance dipped Rs 2,417.36 crore to Rs 5,80,052.09 crore.

However, the market valuation of TCS jumped Rs 22,215.06 crore to Rs 12,47,190.95 crore and the mcap of Infosys climbed Rs 15,578.3 crore to Rs 6,65,318.03 crore.